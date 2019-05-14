JUST IN
Business Standard

Myntra Jabong appoints Harish Narayanan as Head of Marketing

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Flipkart-owned Myntra Tuesday said it has appointed Harish Narayanan as the Head of Marketing for Myntra Jabong.

Narayanan, who previously served as the Head of B2B Marketing (Asia Pacific) at YouTube, takes over the new role from Mithun Sundar, a statement said.

Sundar, the current Head of Revenue and Marketing, will continue to lead Revenue and will also be responsible for Fashion Strategy, it added.

Narayanan will report to Myntra Jabong Head Amar Nagaram.

"In his new role, he will be working closely with Amar Nagaram and multiple group stakeholders to chart out the strategy for the next phase of growth for Myntra and Fashion as a business. He will also lead analytics, business intelligence and strategic planning and execution as a part of this role," it said.

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 20:01 IST

