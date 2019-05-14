Some political forces trying to give 'religious colour' to businessman's killing: AAP

The Tuesday alleged that some "political forces" are trying to give "religious colour" to the killing of a businessman, who was stabbed for objecting to lewd comments made by some boys on his daughter.

The 51-year-old was stabbed multiple times by the accused on Sunday in west Delhi's Moti Nagar. He succumbed to injuries the next day. The victim's 19-year-old son, who tried to rescue his father, was also stabbed and is battling for life.

"It was an unfortunate incident and religion must not be brought into it. Some political forces are trying to give religious colour to the incident, but that is unacceptable," senior (AAP) leader said.

He said his party would give full support to the victim's family.

If the Police do not probe the incident properly, then and other senior leaders would hold a protest, he added.

Singh was accompanied by Madipur MLA Girish Soni, in whose constituency the incident took place.

Soni accused the "BJP-RSS" of trying to give religious colour to the incident.

Singh said he and Soni would be meeting the victim's family.

A 45-year-old man and his 20-year-old son have been arrested in connection with the killing.

Two other sons of the 45-year-old man, who are juveniles, have been apprehended.

The boys made indecent gestures and passed lewd comments on the businessman's 27-year-old daughter when they were returning home from a hospital, police had said.

