MyTeam11 Acquires Title Sponsorship Rights of India Tour of West Indies 2019

/ -- " is delighted to welcome 'MyTeam11' as the title sponsor of the forthcoming 'MyTeam11 International Series' between the and We know that fans and fans in particular are exploring additional ways to grow their engagement with the sport they love. MyTeam11's sponsorship gives fans a new means to get involved with all of the action throughout India's tour of the The series will be full of excitement across all three formats of the game, pitting the world's most followed team, against every fans' second favourite team and the heartbeat of the Caribbean, the West Indies. This partnership demonstrates the appeal of the West Indies cricket brand far beyond shores," said Dominic Warne, Commercial and Marketing Director,

Vinit Godara, MyTeam11 commenting on the association, "MyTeam11 is not only one of the largest platforms and our dream project but is more of a mode for users to achieve their dreams. The growing relationship between our users and the platform motivates us to always offer them something new and indispensable. After, multiple modes and multiple languages, we have another good for our users, in terms of Title Sponsorship of vs West Indies series. We believe that this collaboration will not just help us reach new milestones and uncover new potentials for the platform but will also make MyTeam11 a bigger Brand Name."



Further, discussing about the partnership, Sanjit Sihag, MyTeam11, mentioned, "We always strive to be the first when it comes to the introduction of something innovative or unique. Through this tie-up MyTeam11 will become the first-ever platform to become the Title Sponsors of a series and targeting an international series in the first go will surely add another feather to MyTeam11's cap of success."



added, "MyTeam11 is one of the leading and preferred in the country. We are extremely excited to get the prestigious Title Sponsorship of India tour to West Indies. This has been a strategic decision which we are confident will deliver immense value for the brand. At Mediaworx, we always endeavour to partner with dynamic sports sponsorships which result in high ROI for our clients. Through this association we aim to further strengthen their position and make Myteam11 synonymous with fantasy sports in India."About MyTeam11.comMyTeam11, a vigilantly growing platform with a user base of 10 million+ users, is one of the leading of India. Since long, the concept of watching a game as just spectators were in prevalence and thus creating a platform that would offer people a chance to become a contestant rather than being a mere spectator led the aspiring souls & to build MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports. MyTeam11 is a platform that wants you to pursue your dreams by becoming a and walking into the battlefield with your own team of superstars, showing off your skills. You can choose your playing 11, create your team and earn points based on the on-field performance of your selected players. Your team points will define your rank, and your rank will decide your winnings.

About Mediaworx



Mediaworx is India's first and the only full-service media agency with special focus on sports media. We work closely with our clients to optimize the media spends keeping the brand objectives in mind. Our key is to deliver sharper insights, smarter ideas and stronger results in every campaign.

