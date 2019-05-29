SC rejects Karti Chidambaram's plea for return of Rs 10 cr deposited for travelling abroad

The Wednesday dismissed Karti Chidambaram's plea seeking return of Rs 10 crore which he had deposited with the court's registry as a condition for being allowed to travel abroad.

A vacation bench comprising and Justice rejected the plea by Karti, who is facing criminal cases which are being probed by the and

"Now you pay attention to your constituency," it said.

The son of former Union and senior P Chidambaram has won the Lok Sabha election from Sivaganga parliamentary constituency in

"Having heard for the applicant (Karti), we are not inclined to allow the prayer made. The application is accordingly dismissed," the bench said in its order.

During the hearing, Karti's told the bench that as per apex court's order, Karti had deposited Rs 10 crore in the court registry as a condition for travelling abroad and the money should be returned to him as he had came back to

"Every time you (Karti) go abroad, you have to deposit Rs 10 crore. Otherwise, what we can do is that you take back Rs 10 crore deposited by you and we would make the next amount (as a condition for travelling abroad) as Rs 20 crore," the bench told his

The bench was hearing Karti's plea in which he had sought return of Rs 10 crore deposited by him in the court registry, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

On May 7, a bench headed by the CJI had allowed Karti to travel to the United Kingdom, US, France, and in May and June this year.

"The applicant (Karti) shall make a deposit of Rs 10 crore only before the of this Court, which will be returned to him after he comes back to the country," the bench had said in its May 7 order.

The apex court had in January also granted Karti permission to travel abroad after depositing Rs 10 crore with the of the

The court, on the request of ED, had earlier asked Karti to file an undertaking that he would return to and cooperate with the investigation.

The court had said that it would "come down heavily" on Karti if he did not cooperate.

The probe agency had earlier opposed the plea of Karti seeking permission to travel abroad and alleged that he has been evasive, non-cooperative and caused delay in completing the investigations.

Karti was abroad for 51 days in the last 6 months, the probe agency had told the court earlier.

The ED had earlier claimed that Karti, who is also facing proceedings in cases like Aircel- and money laundering matters, has been "blatantly misusing" the liberty granted by court in allowing him to travel abroad and has been using the same to protract the investigation in the case.

Karti is facing several criminal cases being investigated by the ED and including one which relates to the clearance to for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the

