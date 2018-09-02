N. Korea-Japan summit must help resolve abduction issue: Abe

Japanese said any summit he holds with North Korea's Un must tackle abducted citizens, an issue that has bedevilled relations between the two countries for decades.

kidnapped scores of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s to help train its spies, a sore point that says has never been adequately addressed.

"In the end, I have to meet Un," Abe told daily in an interview published on Sunday, adding he wished to "break mutual distrust" between the two countries.

But he added: "As long as we hold a meeting, the meeting must contribute to the resolution of the abduction issue".

and have long had tense relations, from historical grievances of Japan's wartime brutalities on the to Pyongyang's regular sabre rattling, including recent missile tests last year that sent rockets heading towards

Recent months have seen a remarkable diplomatic detente on the with Kim holding summits with both US and South Korea's Moon Jae-in.

fears being shut out of negotiations on North Korea, which have proceeded at a breakneck pace in recent months with largely on the sidelines.

During historic talks with Trump in Singapore, Kim reportedly said he was open to a meeting with Abe.

Trump promised to work to help bring abductees home from

In the interview, Abe also said Japan- relations have gotten back "on the completely right track".

"I'm looking forward to visiting and then want to invite to Japan," he said.

The world's second-and third-largest economies also have a fraught relationship, complicated by longstanding maritime disputes and Japan's wartime legacy.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)