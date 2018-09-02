UN chief condemns escalating violence in Libya

Antonio Saturday called for an end to violence in in accordance with a UN-brokered agreement.

According to a health ministry toll at least 39 people have been killed and some 100 injured in five days of clashes among rival militias, which broke out Monday in suburbs south of

"The condemns the continued escalation of violence in and around Libya's capital and, in particular, the use by armed groups of indiscriminate shelling leading to the death and of civilians, including children," a statement from Guterres' office said.

"The calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities and abide by the agreement brokered by the and the Reconciliation Committees."



In a joint statement Britain, France, and the have said they "warn those who tamper with security in or elsewhere in that they will be held accountable for any such actions."



The Libyan capital has been at the center of a battle for influence between armed groups since the fall of dictator in 2011.

