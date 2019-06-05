Nagaland Governor, CM greet people on Eid

-
Nagaland Governor Padmanabha Acharya and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday greeted the people of the state on Eid-ul-Fitr.
The governor hoped that the sacred occasion will usher in good will and harmony and further strengthen the values of composite society everywhere.
The chief minister in his twitter handled said "Happy #EidUlFitr to all those celebrating. I wish you a wonderful #Eid with family, friends and loved ones."
The Muslim community in Nagaland celebrated the Eid- Ul-fitr marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan with religious fervour.
The faithful offered Eid prayers in Eidgahs and various mosques in Kohima and Dimapur.
