Naidu to meet Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy

Continuing his efforts to unite opposition parties against the BJP ahead of results, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet former and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda later in the day in Bengaluru.

Naidu will later on Tuesday have a meeting with his son and H D Kumaraswamy, official sources said.

The is expected to discuss the post election result scenario and weigh all options in case of a hung Parliament even though various exit polls have forecast the return of

Naidu on Sunday met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Sitaram Yechury, among other leaders, to discuss the issue.

On Saturday, he held talks with opposition leaders, including Loktantrik in the national capital and SP chief and BSP supremo Mayawati in

