2 killed in motorcycle-truck collision in UP's Sant Kabirnagar

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabirnagar district on Tuesday, police said.
The accident happened this morning near Magher town on Gorakhpur-Lucknow highway, Circle Officer Ramesh Kumar said.
Those killed have been identified as Bablu (28) and Sonu (25), he said.
Police have seized the truck and a hunt is on for the driver who has gone missing.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
