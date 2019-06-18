JUST IN
2 killed in motorcycle-truck collision in UP's Sant Kabirnagar

Press Trust of India  |  Sant Kabirnagar (UP) 

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabirnagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened this morning near Magher town on Gorakhpur-Lucknow highway, Circle Officer Ramesh Kumar said.

Those killed have been identified as Bablu (28) and Sonu (25), he said.

Police have seized the truck and a hunt is on for the driver who has gone missing.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 14:55 IST

