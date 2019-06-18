2 killed in motorcycle-truck collision in UP's Sant Kabirnagar

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident happened this morning near Magher town on Gorakhpur-Lucknow highway, said.

Those killed have been identified as Bablu (28) and (25), he said.

Police have seized the truck and a hunt is on for the who has gone missing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)