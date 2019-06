England win toss, elect to bat against Afghanistan

England won the toss and elected to bat against in their clash here Tuesday.

England made a couple of changes, bringing in and Moeen Ali in place of the injured and

For Afghanistan, Dawlat Zadran , Najibullah Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman replace Aftab Alam, and

Teams:



(Playing XI): Rahmat Shah, Noor Ali Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Gulbadin Naib(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Dawlat Zadran.

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer,

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)