Nasscom ends annual growth forecast

The on Wednesday ended the practice of annual growth and said it was cautiously optimistic about 2019, citing rising global economic uncertainties arising out of trade wars and

Last year also, the association had first delayed the announcement in February and later issued the projections in May, pegging it at 7-9 per cent.

said they were discontinuing with the annual growth forecast from this year.

"Rather than collating a number, we feel having a perspective would be better. We are not sharing the number as a philosophical decision," he said.

The industry faces major risks in the form increasing and lack of talent, he said, adding that global uncertainties revolve around trade wars and increasing

Explaining the rationale for discontinuing the forecast, association said guidance is a thing of the past and not the right thing for future.

"We need to create a new lens for understanding the industry landscape," she said.

Ghosh also said that the industry closed above its forecast clipping at 9.5 per cent in FY2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)