Rachit Mathur, Founder & CEO of Avenue Growth, Creates 12,000 Sales Jobs in India and Counting

/ -- Avenue Growth, India's largest Sales-as-a-Service platform with Pan- coverage and in more than 500 cities, has put another jewel in its crown. has achieved distinction for creating 12,000 employment opportunities. The number is remarkably high since the company is just 2-year old.

With a core aim to provide highly feasible and cost-efficient to the start-ups, SMEs and MNCs, has been acknowledged for its gigantic leap in hiring professionals. is a Customer Acquisition platform, which helps to stimulate the growth of companies through an on-demand direct sales force. A complete along with a zero risk model is offered to the companies for expansion by the Growth Specialists.

Steadfast for a revolution in Sales outsourcing, Rachit Mathur, CEO, Avenue Growth, wants to lead a change in the way sales practices are held in the country and beyond. With this instinct, Avenue Growth is now entering the USA market affirming India's reach in the global trade. The company is also moving close for a wider reach of its sales operation in South Asian as well.

As the roots of unemployment continue to hollow the high spirits of educated youths, Avenue growth has given a host of opportunities to its employees coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Diversity is the key for the future growth of organizations, Avenue Growth has commenced a unique sales outsourcing platform tailored to benefit to all stakeholders and augmenting the rate of employment in India, specifically from the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Another remarkable feat is the enormous engagement of women in its workforce. Around 35% are women out of the 12,000 who work as Growth Specialists in Avenue Growth. Avenue Growth employment model is leading such positive changes with a pool of opportunities enabling women employers to tactfully balance professional and family life.

In the words of Rachit Mathur, "Avenue Growth has successfully managed to employ 12,000 people from all over India, in just a span of two years, giving a free hand to streamline their personal and professional lives. Women being the largest untapped resource, Avenue Growth is also determined to expand the women workforce. Offering complete sales solutions, Avenue Growth today stands in the list of 50 best-founded companies in in 2017 and plans to reach out 1,000 plus companies across FMCG consumer durables, pharmaceutical, in near future."



The remote location employment program initiated by Avenue Growth comes up with an introductory training skill set provided by the company itself to master their employees before landing them on to the ground. The advantage of this remote location stress-free work initiated by Avenue Growth is that the position is open for all who want to build their career into the same field or in need to earn extra money or people who want to utilize their spare time.

As the companies look forward to expanding their business in smaller parts of India, it boosts employment opportunity across different geographical locations. The company believes that employees excel only when they have the freedom to raise their innovative thoughts and work in a stress-free environment.

Avenue Growth is India's largest Sales-as-a-Service platform. Avenue Growth is a Customer Acquisition Sales Solution platform, which helps in accelerating the growth of companies through an on-demand direct sales force. A complete sales solution to make the businesses excel with an instant association of irrespective of the location. To augment the level of sales strategy in India, Avenue Growth brings India's largest Sales-as-a-Service platform into action in the year 2016. Avenue Growth offers zero risk model for companies to expand into any part of India, because of no geographical restriction and cost-cutting approach, Avenue Growth today stands in the list of 50 best-founded companies in in 2017. Riding high on the growth for all plight, the company has paramount goals to reach by expanding their reach to a more wider geographical scale including the implementation of their sales operation in South Asian companies by the year 2020. To know more details, visit

