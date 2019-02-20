Seven Kashmiri students suspended by pvt university in U'khand for anti-national posts

-
Seven Kashmiri students have been suspended by Roorkee-based Quantum Global University for their alleged anti-national posts on social media, a university official said.
The action was taken on Tuesday after around 450 students gathered on the campus demanding their expulsion for allegedly posting anti-national slogans on Facebook and Instagram, Registrar of the University RK Khare said.
The protesting students threatened to leave the institute if the Kashmiri students were not expelled, he said.
"We had to suspend the Kashmiri students to pacify the protesting students and stop them from leaving," he said.
He said the matter is under investigation and stern action will be taken against those found guilty.
Quantum Global University is a private university based in Bhagwanpur area of Roorkee in Haridwar district.
