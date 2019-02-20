Seven Kashmiri students suspended by pvt university in U'khand for anti-national posts

Seven Kashmiri students have been suspended by Roorkee-based for their alleged anti-national posts on social media, a said.

The action was taken on Tuesday after around 450 students gathered on the campus demanding their expulsion for allegedly posting anti-national slogans on and Instagram, of the said.

The protesting students threatened to leave the institute if the Kashmiri students were not expelled, he said.

"We had to suspend the Kashmiri students to pacify the protesting students and stop them from leaving," he said.

He said the matter is under investigation and stern action will be taken against those found guilty.

is a private university based in area of in district.

