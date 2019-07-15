JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

US firms may get nod to restart Huawei sales as Trump eases restrictions
Business Standard

USFDA completes Chennai facility audit with zero observations: Natco Pharma

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.35 per cent higher at Rs 529.95 apiece on BSE

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indians and Chinese supply 80 per cent of active ingredients to the US and Indians alone are responsible for 40-45 per cent of finished dosages

Natco Pharma on Monday said the US health regulator has completed the inspection of its Chennai facility, and it ended with zero observations.

In a regulatory filing, Natco Pharma announced "successful completion of regulatory inspection from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Chennai, India, conducted during the period July 8-12, 2019".

"The regulatory audit resulted in zero observations," the company added.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.35 per cent higher at Rs 529.95 apiece on BSE.
First Published: Mon, July 15 2019. 10:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU