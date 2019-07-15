USFDA completes Chennai facility audit with zero observations: Natco Pharma

on Monday said the US health regulator has completed the inspection of its Chennai facility, and it ended with zero observations.

In a regulatory filing, announced "successful completion of regulatory inspection from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Chennai, India, conducted during the period July 8-12, 2019".

"The regulatory audit resulted in zero observations," the company added.

