USFDA completes Chennai facility audit with zero observations: Natco Pharma

-
ALSO READ
Natco Pharma Q3 net down 26% to Rs 159 cr on flat revenue, fall in margins
Natco Pharma gets 9 observations from US drugs regulator for Kothur plant
Lack of new launches in near term a worry for Natco Pharma stock
Natco Pharma Q4 net profit down 60% at Rs 120 crore; FY19 income dips
Natco Pharma slips 8% on weak Q4 results; stock hits new low
-
Natco Pharma on Monday said the US health regulator has completed the inspection of its Chennai facility, and it ended with zero observations.
In a regulatory filing, Natco Pharma announced "successful completion of regulatory inspection from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility in Chennai, India, conducted during the period July 8-12, 2019".
"The regulatory audit resulted in zero observations," the company added.
Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.35 per cent higher at Rs 529.95 apiece on BSE.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU