Natco Pharma ventures into agrichemical space, sets up

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: Natco Pharma Limited Friday said it is foraying into agrichemical space and initiated work on it green-field manufacturing facilities for producing niche products in that area in Nellore District of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press release issued by the city-based drug maker, the facility will manufacture both agrichemical technical and formulation products.

"Natco strongly believes that its pharma strength in chemistry coupled with an acumen towards selection of niche molecules would differentiate itself in the agrichemical space as well," it said.

Natco expects the facilities in to be commissioned by the end of 2019 with a total capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 14:45 IST

