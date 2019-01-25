China hunts for Lippi successor after Asian Cup 'fiasco'

Wounded Chinese was searching for a new national on Friday after an angry ended his reign with a humiliating exit at the Asian Cup.

The 70-year-old Italian winner confirmed after Thursday's 3-0 quarter-final defeat to in that he would not extend his contract.

made no effort to hide his displeasure at the nature of the defeat, which came from some calamitous Chinese defending.

"You cannot afford to gift a team like three goals," an exasperated Lippi, fondly known in as "Silver Fox" on account of his hair, said.

Lippi, appointed of in October 2016, won 12 of his 31 games in charge, losing 11 and drawing eight.

He was reportedly among the best-paid coaches in world football, but the meek defeat of his ageing side underlined the limited quality of the squad at his disposal.

Chinese Xi Jinping, a known fan, has vowed to make the country of 1.4 billion people a competitive force in international

The government is throwing resources at the grassroots game, but the gulf between and was more glaring evidence that patience is needed.

(CFA) appears committed to hiring foreign expertise to fix the shortfall in the medium term.

In September, veteran Dutch was hired to take the Chinese team into the and all the signs are that the CFA will hire another big name to succeed

Jorge Sampaoli, who was in charge of his native when they crashed out in the last 16 of last summer's World Cup, was linked with the job late last year. He has since taken over at in

- 'Feel sorry for Lippi' -



==========================



Chinese football fans have long had rock-bottom expectations of their side, who are ranked 76th in the rankings and reached only once, in 2002.

(CSL) teams have splashed out on expensive foreign recruits, such as the 60-million-euro Brazilian at Shanghai SIPG, but the pool of international-class domestic players remains wafer thin.

The national team is regularly lambasted back home as an embarrassment, but there was sympathy for the departing Lippi, who won the CSL three times with Guangzhou

In an immediately after he stood down, about 75 percent of supporters were satisfied with his tenure, even though he failed to steer them to last year's

On Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, the hashtag #feelsorryforLippi was trending, reflecting the fondness many still hold for the former and Juventus boss.

An editorial for Soccer called the Iran loss "a fiasco" and warned fans to expect more pain over the next decade.

"China were defeated by the strongest team in Asia," the newspaper said, adding it confirmed China were "a second-class team" on the continent.

"But to lose in such a way, the team is dishonourable and helpless.

"Who will take over? No matter their coaching ability or familiarity with Chinese football, perhaps no successor can be compared to Lippi.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)