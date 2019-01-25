Nandi idol stolen from temple in Andhra Pradesh

: A 1,000-kg Nandi idol has been stolen from the Balatripurasundary Sametha Agastheswara Swamy temple in Ramachandrapuram, a town in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, police said Friday.

The robbery occurred at the 400-year-old place of worship Wednesday night.

Investigations have since begun following a complaint from the temple authorities, the police said adding that sniffer dogs too have been pressed into service.

The of the told only a huge gang could have stolen the idol which cannot be lifted by one or two robbers because it was so heavy.

