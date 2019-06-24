NATHEALTH exploring bilateral collaborations in digital health with Netherlands

-
Apex healthcare industry body NATHEALTH Monday said it is exploring bilateral collaborations in digital health with the Netherlands.
Dutch healthcare experts are in India on a digital health mission to explore bilateral collaborations in the sector, NATHEALTH said in a statement.
To explore driving digital innovation in healthcare, a 'Digital Health Conference' was organised here. The conference brought the Dutch Delegation in contact with relevant stakeholders here to help forge partnerships in the eHealth domain, it added.
"To achieve the goal of Universal Health Care with continuum of care across primary, secondary and tertiary facilities, digital interventions would play the role of a powerful catalyst," NATHEALTH Secretary General Siddhartha Bhattacharya said.
Digital health interventions, with huge opportunities for investment and penetration, would make India a global leader, he added.
"Life Science and health is priority sector for strategic investment in both the Netherlands and India," Netherlands Director of Information Policy and CIO - Ministry of Health Ron Roozendaal said.
Growing market opportunities in India, combined with Netherlands' strengths in areas such as digital health, medical devices and diagnostics create excellent opportunities for partnerships that address shared societal challenges with smart solutions, he added.
