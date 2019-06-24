Pre-monsoon rains bring respite from heat in R'than

Pre- rains lashed parts of on Monday, bringing to residents from heat and sultry

Several places in Dungarpur, Banswara, Sikar, Ajmer, Pratapgarh, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner districts recorded rainfall ranging from 2 to 5 cms in the past 24 hours, a said.

Jaipur, and also received rainfall.

An overcast sky and rainfall led to a sudden drop in maximum temperatures in most cities.

Churu was the hottest in the state with a high of 42.5 degree Celsius, followed by 40.3 in Kota, 39.6 in and 39.1 in Barmer.

The MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places of east

