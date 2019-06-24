Pre-monsoon rains bring respite from heat in R'than

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Pre-monsoon rains lashed parts of Rajasthan on Monday, bringing respite to residents from heat and sultry weather.

Several places in Dungarpur, Banswara, Sikar, Ajmer, Pratapgarh, Jhunjhunu, Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Bikaner districts recorded rainfall ranging from 2 to 5 cms in the past 24 hours, a Meteorological Department official said.

Jaipur, Sri Ganganagar and Dabok also received rainfall.

An overcast sky and rainfall led to a sudden drop in maximum temperatures in most cities.

Churu was the hottest in the state with a high of 42.5 degree Celsius, followed by 40.3 in Kota, 39.6 in Jaipur and 39.1 in Barmer.

The MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places of east Rajasthan.

