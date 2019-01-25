National award-winning film director attacked, Ker CM condemns

National award-winning Malayalam film claimed he was attacked and water poured on him and suspected the hand of BJP- workers in the incident that comes days after his objectionable post on the women's entry issue.

However, the BJP has denied any role in the attack.

The said the incident took place at 9 am as he came out of his house at Cherpu in district.

"As I came out of my house, a man came running, hit me on the face and head and poured water on me," Priyanandan later told reporters.

"The aim is to weaken me with this attack," he added.

He alleged that BJP/ workers were behind the attack.

Police has begun investigation on the complaint filed by the

Chief Minister condemned the attack on Priyanandan.

In the name of a post, a few days ago organisations had threatened and initiated a cyber attack against him.

This was an attack on the freedom of expression of the director and this will not be allowed at any cost, Vijayan said in a statement here.

The "Pulijanmam" director had courted controversy few days ago when he had posted some objectionable comments on Lord Ayyappa when the issue had rocked the state.

The Karma Samithi, which had spearheaded the protests in against the state government's decision to implement the verdict had taken out a march to his house against his post, which was later withdrawn by him.

