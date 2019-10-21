PM Modi recalls valour of police personnel on National Police Day

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the valour of police personnel who perform duty under trying circumstances.
On Police Commemoration Day, the prime minister saluted police forces and their families.
"...remember with pride those brave police personnel martyred in the line of duty today on Police Commemoration Day," he tweeted.
Police personnel perform their duties with utmost diligence andtheir courage always motivates us, the prime minister said.
On this day in 1959, 10 police personnel were killed in a Chinese attack and the commemoration day is observed to mark the incident. Then police used to guard the border with China.
