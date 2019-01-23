Nationalism is not about raising slogans, but bringing change

Veteran Wednesday said or patriotism was not about raising "slogans" or hating all those who "disagree", but was a way of life and bringing about a change in the society.

He was speaking at 'Festival of Thinkers' organised by here.

"Today, we have left many things behind like social commitment, real patriotism...Today, we hear these words - nationalism, patriotism...Today, is divided between nationalists and anti-nationalists and if you disagree with someone on something, you are an anti-national," said during an interaction at the event.

Patriotism or have been misconstrued with raising slogans and hating all those who disagree with you, he said.

"No, or patriotism is not about raising slogans or hating someone who disagrees, but nationalism and patriotism is about a way of life. It is about looking at the issues in the society, bringing a change and by looking into these tiny issues in the society, we can serve Bharat Mata," he said.

He added that there is so much 'I' that we have forgotten 'we'.

Urging the youth to join politics, he said there are good and bad people in the world.

"You should despise bad people, but disliking the whole community is illogical. You can dislike a person, but saying this community is good and that community is bad, it is illogical," he said.

He said being a citizen of a democratic country, youth should be interested in politics.

"You have no choice, but to be interested in politics. For the matter of fact, we would be thankless to our elders, those who fought for freedom and nation. If you are not interested in politics, it would be a pure ingratitude," he said.

