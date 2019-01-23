China to pass US in retail sales this year: forecast

Chinese consumers should outspend their American counterparts in 2019, with sales in the Asian giant continuing to grow in the coming years, according to an industry forecast published Wednesday.

sales in are expected to hit USD 5.64 trillion, an increase of 7.5 per cent over 2018, while Americans are likely to spend USD 5.53 trillion, a 3.3 per cent increase, according to the market research firm

"In recent years, consumers in have experienced rising incomes, catapulting millions into the new middle class," Monica Peart, at eMarketer, said in a statement.

Growth in China's sector has been driven by online sales, which should expand by 30 per cent this year, reaching USD 1.99 trillion, according to the firm.

This would mean more than 35 per cent of all Chinese will occur online, by far the highest proportion for ecommerce in the world.

By comparison, in the represented only 10.9 per cent of the overall market in 2019, according to

China's sales are already greater in value than in the and should represent 55.8 per cent of global by the end of this year, rising to 63 per cent by 2022 -- when Americans will account for only 15 per cent.

While its market share has steadily declined in recent years, Chinese giant should still account for 53.3 per cent of in this year, according to

