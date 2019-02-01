JUST IN
Business Standard

NATO 'fully' supports US withdrawal from missile treaty

AFP  |  Brussels 

NATO said Friday it fully supported the US decision to pull out from a Cold War missile treaty with Russia, saying Moscow was in breach of the agreement.

"The United States is taking this action in response to the significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security posed by Russia's covert testing, production, and fielding of 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile systems. Allies fully support this action," the transatlantic alliance said in a statement.

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 20:05 IST

