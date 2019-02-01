NATO 'fully' supports US withdrawal from missile treaty

said Friday it fully supported the US decision to pull out from a Cold War missile treaty with Russia, saying was in breach of the agreement.

"The is taking this action in response to the significant risks to Euro-Atlantic security posed by Russia's covert testing, production, and fielding of Allies fully support this action," the transatlantic alliance said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)