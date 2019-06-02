Naval personnel take up beach cleanup in Kerala

Naval personnel from the Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology (NIAT) of Southern Naval Command (SNC) undertook a beach cleanup drive at beach in

A total of 75 naval personnel participated in the beach cleanship expedition on Saturday, which got much support from the local population and tourists, in ensuring a clean and green ecosystem for future generations, a Defence release said here Sunday.

This would give a fillip to the Swacch Bharat Abhiyan Campaign and awareness on the occasion of World Environment Day celebrated on June 5, it said.

Earlier the naval personnel conducted a cycling expedition, from Naval Base to beach and back.

The cycling expedition was flagged off by Kunal Singh Rajkumar, in charge of Training at SNC.

The aim of the beach cleanup and expedition was to promote awareness about environment conservation and to develop camaraderie, sportsmanship, physical fitness as also to encourage green initiatives such as cycling, the release added.

