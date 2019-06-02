Student bus targeted amid deadly wave of Kabul bombings

Two people were killed and dozens more wounded in on Sunday as a wave of bombings hit civilian targets -- including a university school bus -- across the Afghan capital.

The yellow bus had been heading to Education University in the western part of the city Sunday morning when it was hit by a sticky bomb -- a growing menace in Kabul, where insurgents and criminals use magnets to slap explosives on vehicles.

The device had been placed under the bus, interior ministry said.

In the immediate aftermath, as people rushed to help victims, two more bombs that had been planted by the side of the road went off, he added.

Among the wounded was an Afghan who appeared to have been live-streaming the aftermath of the first explosion when he was hit in a secondary blast.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility.

Initial reports said the bus was carrying university officials, but police later said students had been on board.

According to health ministry Wahidullah Mayar, two people were killed and 24 more wounded. Among those wounded were five Afghan security forces.

The was expected to recover from his leg wounds. Last year, nine journalists including AFP Kabul's were killed in a secondary explosion after rushing to the scene of an initial blast.

A fourth blast rocked Kabul later Sunday, when yet another sticky bomb hit a vehicle in the western part of the city. Initial reports said three people were wounded.

condemned the attacks, saying the "enemy" cannot "weaken the faith of our people for a bright and progressive future of "



Afghanistan's IS affiliate, known IS-K, has claimed responsibility for a string of horrific bombings targeting numerous civilian, religious and political targets in recent years.

The continued violence in comes even as the and the US are set to begin a new round of peace talks in this month.

On Friday, a killed at least four Afghan civilians and lightly wounded four US troops in an attack on a US convoy in Kabul.

A day earlier, at least six people were killed and 16 more wounded in an IS-claimed suicide blast outside a military academy in the capital.

And eight were killed Saturday and seven others wounded in a suicide attack in the eastern city of Ghazni, told AFP.

Ghani had proposed a nationwide ceasefire at the start of early last month, but the rejected the offer.

Last year, the Taliban observed a three-day ceasefire over Eid and many Afghans -- exhausted by decades of war and violence -- had pinned their hopes on another truce this year.

Taliban said Saturday there would be no "cold water" poured on the insurgents' military efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)