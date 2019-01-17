Navy divers detect one body in flooded coal mine in Meghalaya

divers Thursday found the body of one of the 15 miners who got trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya's East Hills district over a month ago, officials said.

The divers detected the body using "underwater ROV (remotely operated vehicles) at a depth of approximately 160 feet and 210 feet" inside the rat-hole mine, a said on and attached video grabs of the operation.

The body has been pulled up to the mouth of the 370 feet-deep rat-hole mine and would be extricated under the supervision of doctors, the officials said.

A team of doctors has been rushed to the site to advise the rescuers on how to pull the body out safely, they added.

The and rescue operation -- perhaps India's longest -- had begun after the workers became trapped in the illegal mine on December 13 due to flooding.

Several agencies including Navy, NDRF, are involved in the rescue operation.

According to the five miners who had made it alive, one of the workers could have accidentally punctured the walls of possibly another nearby abandoned and flooded mine.

In the Khloo-Ryngksan area, where the ill-fated mine is located on the western side of a small hillock, the Lytein river crisscrosses the valley for over 2 km.

of East Hills F M Dopth said there are at least 80-100 flooded and abandoned mines in the area.

The had rapped the government over the slow progress of the and inaction against illegal miners.

