Unexploded grenade found in Himachal's Kangra, defused

An unexploded hand grenade, apparently more than 10 years old, was found in Jagnoli village in Himachal Pradesh's district, police said Thursday.

The grenade was found Wednesday evening in the catchment area of in Fatehpur tehsil, Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said.

Denying any foul play, the SP told PTI, "It is apparently 10-15 years old unexploded hand grenade."



Prima facie, it seems either it has flowed from some other place to the catchment area of or probably it was inadvertently left by the here as it keeps on doing exercise now and then in this place, the SP said.

Further investigation is on, he added.

Meanwhile, a said an bomb disposal squad defused the grenade.

