Body of one of 15 trapped Meghalaya miners found by naval divers

The body of one of the 15 mine workers trapped inside a coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district was found by a team of Navy personnel on Thursday, Navy officials said.
The body was brought to the mouth of the rat-hole mine, they said adding the rescue operations were going on.
The officials said the body was spotted inside the rate-hole mine and naval divers brought it to its mouth.
