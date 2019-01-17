Body of one of 15 trapped Meghalaya miners found by naval divers

The body of one of the 15 mine workers trapped inside a coal mine in Meghalaya's East Hills district was found by a team of Navy personnel on Thursday, Navy officials said.

The body was brought to the mouth of the rat-hole mine, they said adding the rescue operations were going on.

The officials said the body was spotted inside the rate-hole mine and naval divers brought it to its mouth.

