Body of one of 15 trapped Meghalaya miners found by naval divers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The body of one of the 15 mine workers trapped inside a coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district was found by a team of Navy personnel on Thursday, Navy officials said.

The body was brought to the mouth of the rat-hole mine, they said adding the rescue operations were going on.

The officials said the body was spotted inside the rate-hole mine and naval divers brought it to its mouth.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 09:35 IST

