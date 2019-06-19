Navy has categorised 20 ports in Raigad as sensitive: Maha CM

The has dubbed as many as 20 ports in neighbouring district as "sensitive" from security point of view, the government told the here Wednesday.

The information was given by Devendra Fadnavis in a written reply to a question asked by the NCP's Aniket Tatkare about coastal security and an inspection conducted by the recently.

"Of the 591 ports in Maharashtra, 20 in district alone have been categorised as "sensitive" by the

"The naval inspection also opined that security around these ports should be beefed up," the reply said.

The has already taken steps to improve the security at 91 ports, Fadnavis added.

A committee headed by former union Ram Pradhan has recommended various measures to make ports and fishermen's wharfs safer, the reply said.

"The measures include keeping a register of boat movement, issuing i-cards to workers, verification of licenses and documents of fishermen from time to time, among others," Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, said.

