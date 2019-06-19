Heavy rains lash east Rajasthan

Heavy rains lashed parts of east in the past 24 hours, the meteorological department said on Wednesday.

Pratapgarh recorded 28 cm of rainfall, followed by 19 cm in Chittorgarh, 17 cm and 16 cm in Sabla and Aspur of district, respectively, an said.

Various other places received 7-15 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. On Wednesday, Barmer recorded 9.6 mm of rainfall, followed by 4 mm in Kota, 1 mm in Jaisalmer and 0.1 mm in Jaipur, the said.

Sri Ganganagar recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 41.3 degrees Celsius, followed by 40.5 in Barmer, 40 in Bikaner, 39.6 in Churu, 39.4 in Jodhpur and 32.6 in Jaipur, the department said.

It has forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places in east and at isolated places in west in the next 24 hours.

