Navy personnel allegedly killed by wife

A man working at the Indian Navy's base at in was allegedly killed by his wife Saturday night, police said.

Kulshetra Singh, the deceased, worked as an aircraft handler at INS Hansa, said of Police

Singh allegedly used to beat his wife, and he did so Saturday night too, Sawant said.

After he went to sleep, his wife allegedly hammered him on the head with some heavy kitchen implement.

Listening to his screams, neighbours rushed into the house and he was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

His wife allegedly confessed to killing him. "We have recorded her statement. She was placed under arrest," Sawant said.

