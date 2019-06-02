On eve of UK visit, Trump denies his taped remark about 'nasty' Meghan Markle

US denied on Sunday that he had called "nasty" just days before heading to Britain to be hosted, and lavishly feted, by other members of the royal family.

And yet the remark about the American-born of is heard clearly on a tape of a Trump interview with the British tabloid The Sun.

Trump's tweet Sunday came a day before his three-day state visit is to begin with a pomp-filled ceremony at followed by lunch with 93-year-old Elizabeth I.

He tweeted: "I never called 'nasty.' Made up by the Fake Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!"



On the tape, the interviewer points out that Markle, who married the queen's grandson in 2018, had been critical of Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, saying "she'd move to if you got elected; turned out she moved here."



"Well, a lot of people are moving here, so what can I say," Trump replied. "No, I didn't know that she was nasty."And yet he went on to say he thought that as "she'll do excellently, she'll be very good, she'll be very good. I hope she does."An official Trump campaign account had rather bizarrely called attention to the "nasty" comment on Saturday by linking to a video of the interview and suggesting the had not used the word; it urged people to "Listen for yourself!"will not be meeting with Trump, though the official reason given is that she remains on maternity leave with her three-week-old son

Trump further roiled the waters ahead of his visit by weighing in on Britain's unending Brexit woes, throwing his weight behind former to succeed and suggesting Britain should leave the without a departure deal if better terms can't be reached.

In addition to her remark about moving to Canada, Markle had also called Trump "misogynistic" and "divisive" during the 2016 campaign, feelings that a good number of Britons appear to share.

Large anti-Trump protests are expected during his visit, and a huge blimp of Trump as a baby in diapers is being readied to fly over the city if police allow it.

Markle's absence may be conspicuous in one way: Trump is bringing all four of his adult children and their spouses to and, according to The Sun, said he wants them to hold a "next generation" meeting with Princes William and

"I think my children will be meeting them," Trump said. "It would be nice.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)