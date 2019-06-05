Navy sailor hangs himself at INS Shivaji

A 19-year-old allegedly committed suicide at INS Shivaji, the Indian Navy's base near Lonavala in district, Wednesday, police said.

was found to have hanged himself from ceiling fan by using a bedsheet at a recreation center on the base around 4.30 am, a said.

No suicide note was found on the spot, and the has ordered an inquiry, he said.

Kannala, who was undergoing Direct Entry Engineering Mechanics course, hailed from Pardi village in Nirmal district of Telangana, the said.

are conducting further probe, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)