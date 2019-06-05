Those behind Lankan blasts should be called devils not

Expressing solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka, the Imam of a mosque here Wednesday said those behind the recent serial bomb blasts in the island nation should be called "devils and not martyrs."



witnessed a deadly terror attack on April 21 when eight blasts rocked the island nation,claiming over 250 lives.

The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the incident.

Those who were behind the Lankan bomb blasts should be called devils and not martyrs, Imam of the Palayam mosque, V P Suhaib Maulavi, said while delivering his Eid-ul-Fitr message.

"We are with the people of Small children and women were among those who were brutally killed in the recent attack. Those who had done this should be called devils and not martyrs," he said.

He also spoke about the importance of peace in society.

Muslims across Kerala Wednesday celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the 30-day fasting during the holy month of Ramzan.

Special prayers were held in open places, drawing huge crowds.

