Juvenile apprehended for threatening man, firing at his house

A juvenile was apprehended from after he threatened a person and fired at his house, a video of which was shared widely on social media, police said Wednesday.

The accused was apprehended on Tuesday and a country-made pistol along with a bullet was seized from him, they said.

In the video, which was made this month, the accused is seen allegedly threatening a person after firing at his house in area, according to a

"During investigation, police got a tip-off and apprehended the juvenile from Kali Basti Road near Bus Terminal," of Alphonse said.

Sources said he was once apprehended in November 2018 for firing outside a house and released in December.

On January 1, he had allegedly shot dead a woman member of a Dwarka-based family after his extortion demands were not responded to, the sources said.

He again had made another extortion call to the family on January 4, they said.

He was apprehended on January 7 for allegedly killing the woman and sent to a juvenile home, police said.

But he was released from the home in May, sources added.

