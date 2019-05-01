Naxal attack in Gadchiroli not due to intelligence failure: Maharashtra DGP

Kumar Jaiswal said Wednesday that the Naxal attack in in which 15 police personnel were killed was not a result of intelligence failure.

Terming it a "big loss" for the force, Jaiswal said that police "were ready to give a befitting reply to the Naxals".

"I cannot call this an intelligence failure... The police will take whatever action needed against such activities. It is a big loss for police," Jaiswal said.

The Naxals want to overthrow the state, he said.

