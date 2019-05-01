JUST IN
'Perpetrators won't be spared': PM Modi condemns Gadchiroli violence
Business Standard

Naxal attack in Gadchiroli not due to intelligence failure: Maharashtra DGP

The Naxals want to overthrow the state, he said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal said Wednesday that the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli in which 15 police personnel were killed was not a result of intelligence failure.

Terming it a "big loss" for the force, Jaiswal said that police "were ready to give a befitting reply to the Naxals".

"I cannot call this an intelligence failure... The Maharashtra police will take whatever action needed against such activities. It is a big loss for Maharashtra police," Jaiswal said.

The Naxals want to overthrow the state, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 01 2019. 16:15 IST

