Ultras, commandos exchange fire in Gadchiroli

Commandos and naxals exchanged fire Monday in jungle in district of Maharashtra, more than 140 kms from here, police said.

A team of C-60 commandos of police came under fire at around 7-7:30 pm while conducting an anti-naxal operation in in Bhamragad area, a press release stated.

Police said naxals fled after commandos returned the fire.

A large number of naxal articles were recovered from the spot, it stated.

Earlier this month, 15 police personnel and their were killed in district after naxals triggered a powerful improvised (IED).

