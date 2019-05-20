JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Chinese envoy calls on Pak Army chief, discusses bilateral ties and regional security situation

Woman who accused Goa Cong leader of rape, missing since Apr
Business Standard

Ultras, commandos exchange fire in Gadchiroli

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Commandos and naxals exchanged fire Monday in jungle in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, more than 140 kms from here, police said.

A team of C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police came under fire at around 7-7:30 pm while conducting an anti-naxal operation in Koparshi jungle in Bhamragad area, a press release stated.

Police said naxals fled after commandos returned the fire.

A large number of naxal articles were recovered from the spot, it stated.

Earlier this month, 15 police personnel and their driver were killed in Gadchiroli district after naxals triggered a powerful improvised explosive device (IED).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 21:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements