Ultras, commandos exchange fire in Gadchiroli

Commandos and naxals exchanged fire Monday in jungle in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, more than 140 kms from here, police said.
A team of C-60 commandos of Gadchiroli police came under fire at around 7-7:30 pm while conducting an anti-naxal operation in Koparshi jungle in Bhamragad area, a press release stated.
Police said naxals fled after commandos returned the fire.
A large number of naxal articles were recovered from the spot, it stated.
Earlier this month, 15 police personnel and their driver were killed in Gadchiroli district after naxals triggered a powerful improvised explosive device (IED).
