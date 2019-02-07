7 days after he went missing, financier's body fished out from canal

After a that lasted for a week, the have fished out the body of a from the canal near Haryana's town, police said Wednesday.

The body of was recovered Tuesday. He was allegedly killed by one over a monetary dispute in Dhuai village, they said.

DIG Upendra Agarwal said Nehra had taken a loan of Rs 11 lakh from Sharma and was not clearing the dues which led to a tiff a week ago.

On 29 January, Nehra called Sharma to repay the amount. The next day, Sharma went to Nehra's residence but did not return home. Sharma's family members had lodged a missing report at Murad nagar police station.

During investigation, police nabbed Nehra, who, upon interrogation, confessed to the crime. He revealed that he had strangulated the to death inside his own house in front of family members and threw his body near canal close to town of

Police, with the help of the (NDRF), launched a on February 4 but could not trace the body due to misleading information provided by Nehra.

On Tuesday, the was resumed near Kosi Kalan and ended with the recovery of Sharma's body. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, police said.

Nehra and his father alias Sattey and mother had also been sent to jail for their involvement in the case.

Nehra's sister and wife are still at large. They will be nabbed soon, the DIG said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)