Naxals torch mixer machine, water tanker in G'chiroli

Naxals torched a machine used in road construction work and a water in Karka village in district, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, they said.

"The machine and the water were engaged in the construction of a road under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in Mouza Ghotsur in Ettapalli area," a statement by police said.

Once constructed, the road would benefit about 15 to 20 remote villages in the area, it added.

"The government is carrying out several development programmes to provide basic amenities in the region. But, the Naxals are creating hurdles in the work to deprive the tribals of development," it said.

The incident came days after Naxals torched 27 vehicles belonging to a road construction company on May 1 in On the same day, 16 persons, including 15 policemen, were killed in an IED blast triggered by the ultras at Lendhari nallah in Kurkheda area of district.

