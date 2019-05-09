India seeks greater access for agri, milk products, bovine meat in Chinese mkt

has sought greater access for in Chinese market to boost exports and bridge trade deficit with the neighbouring country, an said.

Necessary documents for bovine meat, milk and have been submitted to (GACC).

does not permit imports of Indian bovine meat due to fears over foot-and-mouth disease.

The issues were raised during a meeting between and here Thursday.

informed the Chinese side that it is exporting de-glanded and de-boned frozen meat to as many as 70 countries since several years.

" has stated that they would look into the issue," the said.

In the meeting, China sought greater market access for its such as chocolates and candies; and apple, pear and marigold seeds.

has banned import of chocolates, chocolate products, candies/ confectionary/ with milk or milk solids as an ingredient from China since September 2008.

The ban was imposed on apprehensions of melamine presence in some some milk consignments from China. Melamine is a used for making and fertilisers.

India is the world's largest and consumer of milk. It produces around 150 million tonne milk annually.

On this, the Indian side suggested for permitting trade of bovine meat and on a reciprocal basis.

Further, the said in the agriculture sector, India wants greater market access for soyameal, pomegranate, sapota (chiku), banana, papaya, pineapple, maize, okra, and coconut.

The Chinese side stated that they want to import high quality from India and they are working on it.

Regarding exports of apple, pear and marigold seeds to India, China suggested Indian side to send a delegation to look at orchards there.

India also want a greater market access for as the domestic industries face complicated regulatory processes in China.

Increasing exports of these products will help India narrow the widening trade deficit with China, which stood at USD 50.12 billion during April-February 2018-19.

Commenting on India-China trade, Mohit Singla, of Trade Promotion Council of India, said that India will see enhanced trade in non-basmati rice, mango pulp, sesame seed and tea along with soybean, rapeseed and owing to strong government intervention and strategic efforts.

"The industry is eagerly awaiting the market access to meat sector and enhanced cooperation in the marine products," he added.

