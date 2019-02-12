NCP holds protest over 'missing' jobs

The unit of the NCP Tuesday staged a protest here against "rising unemployment" in the country and slammed over his "unfulfilled" promise of creating two crore jobs per year.

The Sharad Pawar-led party also attacked the government over the recent (NSSO) report on job data, that has been withheld.

As per reports, survey had pegged the current unemployment rate as the highest in the last 45 years.

"The had promised two crore jobs a year, but the promise has not been kept. In fact, report has said that the unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years," said.

He said the protesters were stopped by police from marching towards the office of the district collector, but were later allowed to submit a memorandum to authorities.

The protest was organised by NCP's unit youth wing head and district

The party plans to stage such protests across the state.

