NCP holds protest over 'missing' jobs

The Mumbai unit of the NCP Tuesday staged a protest here against "rising unemployment" in the country and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "unfulfilled" promise of creating two crore jobs per year.
The Sharad Pawar-led party also attacked the government over the recent National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) report on job data, that has been withheld.
As per reports, the NSSO survey had pegged the current unemployment rate as the highest in the last 45 years.
"The Modi government had promised two crore jobs a year, but the promise has not been kept. In fact, the NSSO report has said that the unemployment rate is the highest in 45 years," NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.
He said the protesters were stopped by police from marching towards the office of the Mumbai district collector, but were later allowed to submit a memorandum to authorities.
The protest was organised by NCP's Mumbai unit youth wing head Nilesh Bhosale and South Mumbai district president Vijay Wadkar.
The party plans to stage such protests across the state.
