SP legislators sit on dharna outside Raj Bhawan

legislators Tuesday sat on outside the Raj Bhawan after staging a noisy protest in the UP legislature, agitated over Yadav being denied permission to fly out of the state capital to

The SP legislators relented when sent them a message that he would meet their delegation Wednesday.

Earlier, they raised the matter vociferously in both the state Assembly and the Council and shouted anti-government slogans, prompting the to adjourn the proceedings.

Then, they reached the Raj Bhawan to register their protest against "undemocratic behaviour" of the BJP government and sat on the

Yadav was stopped from taking a special flight to on ground that law and order would be vitiated there.

"We strongly condemn this dictatorial attitude of the SP workers will not tolerate such action. Not only us, people of the state will give a befitting reply in the elections," Rajpal Kashyap said.

Another claimed, "We had to reach here as the is oblivious to the jungle raj of He should be aware of what is going on in the state and intervene.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)