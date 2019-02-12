SP legislators sit on dharna outside Raj Bhawan

-
Samajwadi Party legislators Tuesday sat on dharna outside the Raj Bhawan after staging a noisy protest in the UP legislature, agitated over party chief Akhilesh Yadav being denied permission to fly out of the state capital to Allahabad.
The SP legislators relented when Governor Ram Naik sent them a message that he would meet their delegation Wednesday.
Earlier, they raised the matter vociferously in both the state Assembly and the Council and shouted anti-government slogans, prompting the chair to adjourn the proceedings.
Then, they reached the Raj Bhawan to register their protest against "undemocratic behaviour" of the BJP government and sat on the dharna.
Yadav was stopped from taking a special flight to Allahabad on ground that law and order would be vitiated there.
"We strongly condemn this dictatorial attitude of the Yogi Adityanath government. SP workers will not tolerate such action. Not only us, people of the state will give a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha elections," SP MLC Rajpal Kashyap said.
Another SP MLC Sunil Yadav Sajan claimed, "We had to reach here as the governor is oblivious to the jungle raj of Yogi Adityanath government. He should be aware of what is going on in the state and intervene.
