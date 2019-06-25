NCP Member raises issue of lynching in Rajya Sabha

The issue of lynching figured prominently in the Tuesday with member Majeed Memon attacking the government for increase in such incidents.

He sought to know how the Muslim youth could be living in constant fear trust and whether the 21 crore Muslims were getting the right to life under the constitution.

Participating in a debate on Motion of thanks to the President's address Memon (NCP) pointed out to the lynching of a Muslim youth.

He said the had bowed down to the Constitution of before addressing the parliamentarians and emphatically stressed the need to win the trust of minorities.

"With all humility and respect I am asking from the Prime Minister" how can the government win the trust of Muslim youth when Tabrez was mercilessly beaten and forced to say 'Jai Shri Ram' and '

He said it was a shame that the youth died despite the Consitution promising that every citizen of is entitled to right to life which has been reinforced by the Supreme Court.

"Are the 21 crore of Muslims enjoying the right to life happily, fearlessly and with dignity", he questioned and said the country has witnessed in five years what it never witnessed including some judges saying that there is a threat to Constituion.

"Mob lynching case is the worst kind of crime in a civil society ", he said.

Yesterday of the Opposition in the House Ghulam Nabi Azad has said that has become a lynching factory where Muslims and Dalits were lynched and attacked every week.

In a recent lynching incident, Tabrez Ansari, 22, died in a hospital on Sunday, days after he was brutally thrashed by a mob at Dhatkidih village in district on suspicion of stealing a bike.

The lynching was reported days after similar incidents in other parts of the country.

