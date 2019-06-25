Barmer pandal tragedy: 10 died due to electrocution

Electrocution was behind 10 of the 15 deaths in the "pandal" collapse Sunday, officials said.

Fourteen persons had died on the spot while one succumbed to his injuries at a

The tent under which they were listening to a "Ram katha" had collapsed due to strong winds and rain Sunday evening.

"Ten people died due to electric shock. Three died because of head injuries and one due to internal bleeding, said Dr Balram Panwar, Principal Medical Officer, Government Nahta Hospital, Balotra.

The victim admitted to the died due to head injuries Sunday night.

As many as 24 persons are getting treatment at the

Police said live current ran through the "pandal" and its structure when it collapsed, leading to deaths.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC has been registered against those who erected the "pandal" and made other arrangements for the event.

A local resident had given a complaint to the police after which the FIR was lodged Monday, investigating of the station said.

