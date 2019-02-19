NCP questions PM Modi's 'seriousness' on Pulwama attack

The NCP Tuesday said the entire country as well as opposition parties stood behind the Union government post the terror attack, but questioned if was "serious" on the issue.

The BJP hit back saying nobody should politicise the terror attack and added the PM had already given security forces a free hand to take action against the perpetrators.

The NCP raised the question after Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a video message to his countrymen, Tuesday assured he would act against the perpetrators of the terror attack if shares "actionable intelligence", but warned against any retaliatory action.

"As far as Khan's comment is concerned, the entire country and all opposition parties stood behind the government. PM Modi has to take a call. The question is whether he is serious or not," the National Congress Party's said.

Malik said the did not attend the all-party meeting called by the government post the February 14 attack, but instead addressed a rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal.

"He was also seen smiling when he flagged off a train recently. The country is concerned. But people have a question in their minds about how serious the is (on the attack)" Malik asked.

Reacting to Malik, Keshav Upadhye said no one should politicise the issues concerning the country.

"The prime minister has already said the security forces have been given a free hand to take necessary action. We are sure security forces will take appropriate action and give a befitting reply," Upadhye added.

Forty CRPF jawans died on February 14 after a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the paramilitary force's convoy in in Jammu and Kashmir.

