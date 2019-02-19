SLSWCA approves investments worth Rs 1,197 crore in Odisha

Tuesday approved eight proposals envisaging investment of Rs 1,197.41 crore which will create employment for about 5,000 people, officials said.

The approval was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary A P Padhi here.

Stating that the projects approved were under and aluminium, food processing, hospitality, iron & steel, plastic pipes and fittings, said the proposals will create employment opportunities for 5,162 people.

The investment proposals are from Mumbai-based Retail Ltd which propose to set up an apparel manufacturing unit at Tikri in the industrially backward district with a capacity of 36 lakh pieces per annum with a total investment of Rs 114 crore.

The mega textiles project will create job opportunities for 2,750 people, most of whom will be women.

The Hyderabad-based and Fats India will set up a refined manufacturing unit of 396 KTPA capacity at Industrial Park in the district of with a total investment of Rs 300 crore.

The SLSWCA approved the proposal of GMLR Techno Industries Pvt Ltd to set up a manufacturing unit for production of Sintex brand of PVC water Storage tanks, with a total capacity 77,000 pieces per annum, at Industrial Estate Chhatabar in Khurda, and total investment of Rs 61.50 crore.

Similarly, Bengaluru-based mattress Kurlons proposal to set up a PU foam manufacturing unit of capacity 7,200 MT with a total investment of Rs 65 crore at Khurda was approved in the meeting.

The SLSWCA also gave its nod to home-grown hospitality major Swosti Groups new resort project named Gopalpur Palm Resort at Udayapur in district at an investment of Rs 64.58 crore.

The proposal of to set up a new plastic pipes & fittings manufacturing unit of capacity 35,000 MT with a total investment of Rs 109.81 crore at Ramdaspur in Cuttack was also approved in the meeting.

Two expansion projects in the sponge iron space in district were also approved by the SLSWCA in the meeting.

The SLSWCA recommended the proposal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited to set up a textiles park in Bhadrak at an investment of 1970.52 crore to the High Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) headed by

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)