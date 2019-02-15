Pulwama terror attack: BJP leaders cancel all political programmes

All political programmes of BJP leaders, including and Amit Shah, scheduled for Friday have been cancelled following the terror attack on CRPF personnel in

At least 37 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in district.

Modi was scheduled to address a rally in Itarsi in and Shah was slated to attend different political events in Odisha and on Friday. These programmes have now been cancelled, party sources said.

Top BJP leaders have been holding rallies and other political programmes in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls.

