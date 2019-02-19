Calicut Heroes defeat U Mumba Volley, reach final

: Heroes defeated Volley 3-0 (15-12, 15-9, 16-14) in the semifinal of the inaugural Pro here Friday and become the first team to reach the final.

Jerome Vinith led the scoring for with 12 points (10 spikes and 2 serves) whereas Vinit Kumar was the leading scorer for with 7 points (4 spikes and 3 blocks).

The first set started with taking the early advantage with a 4-2 lead.

Calicut entered the first Technical Time Out (TTO) with a two-point advantage at 8-6.

called for a Super Point at 6-9 and successfully converted the same with a Pankaj Sharma spike taking U Mumba within a points distance.

They soon levelled the score at 10-10, Calicut now called for a Super Point and converted as Sharma misdirected his spike.

The score stood at 12-10 in Calicuts favour.

Calicut emerged on top as Vinit Kumars second service error handed them the set.

The second set saw a close tussle in the initial stages before Calicut picked up steam and ran away with it.

In the third, U Mumba had a strong start and led 6-4 thanks to three unforced errors by the rival team.

The newly introduced review system came to U Mumbas aid on the 5th point for Calicut.

A successful review helped U Mumba establish a 7-4 lead.

U Mumba entered the TTO leading 8-5.

They continued in the same way and established a 12-7 lead.

Calicut called for a Super Point and converted to reduce the deficit to 3 and followed it up with a Super Serve by Vinith.

U Mumba now only had a point advantage.

Calicut showed why they were unbeaten through the tournament as they levelled the score at 12-12 from 7-12 down.

Calicut won the set 16-14.

In the second semifinal, Kochi Blue Spikers will play against Chennai Spartans on Wednesday.

Result: Semifinal: Calicut Heroes beat U Mumba Volley



15-12, 15-9, 16-14.

