Nearly 80 detainees escape Haiti prison: police

All 78 detainees at a prison in southern Haiti escaped Tuesday, a national police spokesman said, during a protest against President Jovenel Moise, who has faced increasingly violent demonstrations in the capital Port-au-Prince.
An investigation has been opened into the prison break in the town of Aquin, where witnesses said an anti-Moise protest took place in front of the police station right adjoining the penitentiary.
