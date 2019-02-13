JUST IN
Nearly 80 detainees escape Haiti prison: police

AFP  |  Port-Au-Prince 

All 78 detainees at a prison in southern Haiti escaped Tuesday, a national police spokesman said, during a protest against President Jovenel Moise, who has faced increasingly violent demonstrations in the capital Port-au-Prince.

An investigation has been opened into the prison break in the town of Aquin, where witnesses said an anti-Moise protest took place in front of the police station right adjoining the penitentiary.

First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 06:00 IST

